Act now: 20-minute brisk walks can dramatically reduce depression risk, study

A recent study conducted by experts at the University of Limerick has found that engaging in a 20-minute brisk walk for five days a week can significantly reduce the risk of depression. The research challenges the common belief that a minimum of 30 minutes of daily physical activity is necessary for mental health benefits, as even shorter durations of exercise have shown positive effects.

The study specifically focused on “moderate to vigorous physical activity,” such as brisk walking, and discovered that engaging in this level of activity for 20 minutes a day resulted in a 16% lower rate of depressive symptoms and a 43% lower likelihood of major depression.

Lead author Dr. Eamon Laird explained that the objective was to determine the minimum amount of physical activity that could provide protection against depression. While there is no consensus on the exact dosage, the study found that longer durations of activity correlated with greater protection. Thirty minutes of daily activity resulted in a 7% lower rate of depressive symptoms and a 44% lower likelihood of major depression, while up to 120 minutes per day showed a 23% lower risk of depressive symptoms and a 49% lower likelihood of major depression.

These findings remained consistent even after accounting for various factors such as sex, education, age, smoking and alcohol consumption, obesity, antidepressant use, and the presence of chronic illness.

Dr. Laird emphasized the relevance of these findings for the older adult population, as depression is becoming increasingly common among this demographic. He suggested incorporating physical activity into daily routines, engaging in hobbies, and promoting social interaction, as these factors have known mental health benefits. However, he also highlighted that physical activity is just one component, and a healthy lifestyle and proper nutrition are equally important.

Dr. Matthew Herring from the UL health research centre added that the study does not promote lower physical activity but indicates that even engaging in lower levels of activity than the overall recommended can still improve protection against depression among older adults.

Depression is a significant public health concern, contributing to 5-10% of the disease burden in Europe. It can lead to various chronic conditions, including cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, chronic pain, and increased risk of mortality and suicide.

Identifying accessible and cost-effective solutions to address depression remains a top priority for health experts at the University of Limerick.