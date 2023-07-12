Turkish heartthrob Burak Özçivit to visit Pakistan

Renowned Turkish actor, Burak Özçivit, best known for his captivating role in the hit series Kuruluş: Osman, is all set to visit Pakistani.

In an announcement that has sent ripples of excitement throughout the nation, Burak Özçivit revealed his upcoming visit as the brand ambassador for one of Pakistan’s most renowned fragrance brands.

The news broke through social media, where the fragrance brand released a video clip featuring the star himself.

In the clip, Burak expressed his anticipation and delight about the collaboration, creating an instant frenzy among his Pakistani fans.

Pakistanis have embraced Turkish television dramas with open arms, making stars like Burak Özçivit, Engin Altan Düzyatan, Celal Al, and Esra Bilgiç household names across the nation.

The immense popularity of the series Kuruluş: Osman, in which Burak portrays the courageous and inspiring character of Osman Bey, has captivated audiences worldwide.

Although specific details of Burak Özçivit’s visit remain under wraps, including dates and exclusive events, the excitement surrounding his arrival is already palpable.

Burak Özçivit’s remarkable talent and charm have garnered him a massive following, not only in Turkey but also across international borders.