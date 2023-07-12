5 security officials martyred, three terrorists killed in Zhob checkpost attack

Five security officials have been martyred, and three terrorists killed in an encounter in the Zhob area of Balochistan.

The incident happened when terrorists allegedly attacked a checkpost in Zhob Cantonment in Balochistan.

In retaliatory fire, three terrorists were killed, while five security personnel were martyred and four injured.

As per security sources, the injured personnel have been shifted to the Zhob Combined Military Hospital.

Five civilians, including a woman, were also injured in the attack, according to the sources. All of the injured have been shifted to Quetta for treatment.

Security forces are continuing with the operation against terrorists.