4 security officials martyred, three terrorists killed in Zhob checkpost attack

Five security officials have been martyred, and three terrorists killed in an encounter in the Zhob area of Balochistan.

The incident happened when terrorists allegedly attacked a checkpost in Zhob Cantonment in Balochistan.

An initial attempt of infiltration by the terrorists was foiled, the ISPR said, adding the security officials on duty detected the movement of terrorists on time.

“The terrorists were besieged in the border area during a fierce exchange of fire,” the military’s media wing stated.

In retaliatory fire, three terrorists armed with heavy weapons were killed, while five security personnel were martyred and four injured.

An operation to arrest the remaining two terrorists was underway, as per the ISPR.

It also claimed that during the clearance operation, four soldiers were martyred.

As per security sources, the injured personnel have been shifted to the Zhob Combined Military Hospital.

Five civilians, including a woman, were also injured in the attack, according to the sources. All of the injured have been shifted to Quetta for treatment.

Security forces are continuing with the operation against terrorists.

PM condoles

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the martyrdom in the Zhob attack. He also prayed for the departed souls and the grieved families.

The PM prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

“The security officials laid their lives to avert a bigger damage,” he remarked.

Zardari condemns

PPP leader and former president Asif Zardari has condemned the checkpost attack.

He expressed grief over the martyrdom of security forces officials, adding terrorists, their planners and abettors are unforgivable.

The nation will not spare those who martyred the valiant sons of the soil, Zardari said, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He expressed the resolve that the anti-national terrorists will be eliminated.

The chief ministers of Balochistan and Punjab have also condemned the terrorist attack, and saluted the bravery of the security officials.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan paid rich tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country in Zhob attack.

“The terrorist attack in the cantt area of Zhob district of Balochistan is saddening. In the operation against terrorism, four soldiers were martyred while fighting,” he added.

He prayed for the fallen heroes and also injured recovered as soon as possible.

https://twitter.com/abdul_aleemkhan/status/1679090508679847938

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan sad that

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Zhob Garrison attack was an attack on the integrity of the beloved country.

“Pakistan Army has foiled the attack by sacrificing their lives,” Dr Firdous added.

The nation saluted those who took martyrdom for the defense of the country, she added.