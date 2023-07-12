Jazeera Airways launches first flight to Pakistan

Kuwait’s renowned low-cost airline, Jazeera Airways, achieved a significant milestone as it successfully completed its first-ever flight to Pakistan on Wednesday.

The inaugural flight, carrying 163 passengers from Kuwait, touched down at Islamabad International Airport at 4:30 am, commencing a new chapter in the airline’s operations.

The arrival of Jazeera Airways in Pakistan is expected to enhance travel options for passengers seeking affordable and efficient air travel between the two nations.

The airline has announced that it will offer two weekly flights, scheduled every Wednesday and Saturday, ensuring regular connectivity for travelers.