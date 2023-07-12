When will Karachi receive rain? PMD forecasts fresh monsoon spell

With the scorching heat and persistent humidity tormenting Karachi for the past few days, citizens are eagerly awaiting the arrival of much-needed rain.

In a positive turn of events, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted an improvement in weather conditions within the next two to three days.

On Wednesday, the Met Office issued a fresh alert stating that rainfall is likely to hit Karachi after July 20, bringing relief to the parched city. However, it warned of heavy showers that could potentially hit the metropolis on July 21.

The Met Office reported that the minimum temperature in the city has been recorded between 29 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to range from 34 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the current humidity rate stands at 70%.

Meanwhile, the PMD forecasted a fresh spell of monsoon rains across various parts of the country starting today and lasting until July 17.

According to the Met Office, monsoon winds originating from the Arabian Sea will enter the country from the evening of July 12, significantly impacting the upper and central regions.

In light of the anticipated heavy rainfall, there is a heightened risk of low-lying areas being inundated, mountainous regions experiencing landslides, and weak infrastructure being vulnerable to strong winds and damage.

Authorities and citizens alike are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to mitigate any potential risks associated with the forthcoming monsoon season.