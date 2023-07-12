Rupee continues to gain strength as compared to mighty dollar

The Pakistani rupee appears to be on a recovery streak, as it gained more value as compared to the mighty US dollar on Wednesday, while business has started on a positive note at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

At the opening of the third trading day of the week, the value of the dollar fell further by Rs1.32 in the interbank market.

The dollar has now reached Rs277.25 in the interbank market.

In the interbank market a short while later, the value of the American currency fell by Rs1.07 to Rs277.50.

In the open market, the dollar lost Rs2 and settled at Rs280 at the start of the trading session.

Over the past couple of days, the American currency has lost Rs2.30. In the open market however, the foreign currency fell by Rs3.

Meanwhile, business in the Pakistan Stock Exchange has started positively. The KSE-100 index has increased by more than 100 points.

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated by Rs1.24 against the US dollar in the interbank market, closing at Rs278.56, up from Rs279.80 the previous day.