ATC grants additional time for arguments in Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has granted an extension of time to all parties involved in the bail plea of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, who is facing charges in three cases, including the Askari Tower arson case.

The decision was announced on Wednesday during a hearing presided over by ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar.

During the session, Yasmin Rashid’s lawyer requested additional time to adequately prepare their case.

Taking this into consideration, the court directed all parties’ legal representatives to present their arguments by August 7, allowing sufficient time for the completion of necessary preparations.

In a previous development, the ATC had rejected the post-arrest bail plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The case against Rashid pertains to the coordinated attacks on military installations that occurred on May 9.