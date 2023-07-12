Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 12 July 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 12 July 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 12 July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended 5 security officials martyred, three terrorists killed in Zhob checkpost attack No end to Ukraine war until West stops trying to defeat Russia, says Larov Turkish heartthrob Burak Özçivit to visit Pakistan Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular France to shut internet services to control riots Federal govt notifies 35% increase in salaries If for peace, Pakistan to support TTP members’ relocation in Northern Afghanistan