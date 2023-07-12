UN warns against rising hate speech amid Holy Quran burning

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has called for dialogue and respect for all religions, as member states met in Geneva in response to the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in the Swedish capital.

The 47-member body is debating a motion, brought by Pakistan in response to last month’s incident, which calls on states to review their laws that may impede prosecution of culprits of religious hatred.

In his remarks, Volker Turk said all societies need to become magnets of respect, dialogue and cooperation among different peoples, as has been achieved by multiple civilizations in the past.

On Friday, Pakistan observed the Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran to lodge a strong protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called upon the nation to stage protests after Friday prayers.

As part of the day’s activities, protest marches were held throughout the country after Friday prayers to condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.