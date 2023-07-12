Google Doodle honors ‘Gol Gappa’ with unique game; know its origin

Google Doodle is celebrating ‘Gol Gappa’, one of South Asia’s premiere street foods, today (July 12), through a distinctive interactive game.

Call it ‘golgappa’, ‘pani puri’, or ‘puchka’, this snack is one of the favourite street foods in South Asia, particularly in India and Pakistan. And today, Google is celebrating the beloved street food with a special doodle game.

Loved by all age groups, this savory snack is consists of crispy hollow puri shells filled with a mixture of spicy, tangy water and a combination of flavored chutneys, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, and sometimes sprouts.

The search giant chose this day to celebrate the snack, as on July 12, 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, achieved the World Record for serving the most flavors of pani puri.

Google is celebrating the record – giving users a chance to play a game where players have the opportunity to assist a street vendor team in fulfilling orders for pani puri.

Origin

Gol Gappa is believed to have originated in the Indian subcontinent, with different regions contributing to its development.

Legend has it that during the time of the epic Mahabharata, the newlywed Draupadi faced a challenge of feeding her five husbands with limited resources.

In her innovative approach, Draupadi utilized leftover aloo sabzi (potatoes and vegetables) and a small portion of wheat dough. She ingeniously filled small pieces of fried dough with the potato and vegetable mixture, giving birth to the delightful snack known as pani puri.

However, the exact origin of Pani Puri is unclear, as it has evolved over time and is now enjoyed in various forms across different regions.

In India

In India, Pani Puri is particularly associated with the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

It is believed to have originated in the region of Magadh, which is now present-day Bihar. The dish was initially known as “phulki” or “phulki chaat” and was a simpler version with just the puri and spicy water.

Over time, it evolved into Pani Puri as we know it today, with the addition of various fillings and chutneys.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, Pani Puri is known as “Gol Gappa” or “Pani Patasha.” It is a popular street food in many cities, especially in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The Pakistani version of Pani Puri often includes a mix of spicy water, tamarind chutney, and mint chutney, along with boiled chickpeas, potatoes, and onions as fillings.

Both in India and Pakistan, Pani Puri holds a significant cultural and culinary significance. It is a beloved street food enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds. Pani Puri stalls can be found in bustling markets, near schools, and at festive gatherings.

The preparation of Pani Puri is an art in itself, with skilled vendors assembling the snack right in front of the customers, ensuring the perfect balance of flavors and textures.