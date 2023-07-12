Oppo introduces Oppo A78 4G with Snapdragon 680, 67W fast charging

Oppo has officially launched the Oppo A78 4G in Indonesia, offering several notable upgrades compared to its 5G variant. The A78 4G features a smaller 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, along with a punch hole cutout. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and supports faster 67W charging.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Oppo A78 4G retains the same design as its predecessor, featuring a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth module on the back.

On the front, it boasts an 8MP camera for capturing selfies. The device runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13, providing a user-friendly interface. Additionally, it is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery to ensure extended usage.

The Oppo A78 4G is available in Sea Green and Black Mist colors and is offered in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device is priced at Rs64,766 ($236 converted).

With the Oppo A78 4G, Oppo aims to provide users in Pakistan with an upgraded 4G device that combines powerful performance, a vibrant display, and fast charging capabilities.