10 of family perish in Lahore house blaze

In a devastating incident early Wednesday morning, ten lives were tragically lost in a horrific house fire that engulfed a residence in the Bhati Gate area of Lahore.

The incident occurred due to a short circuit, according to officials from Rescue 1122.

The calamity unfolded when a fire erupted within the house, originating from a malfunction in the refrigerator’s transformer.

Swiftly escalating, the flames rapidly spread throughout the dwelling, leaving the family trapped inside.

The locals and rescue officials rushed to the spot and retrieved the buried family members and shifted them to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced all of them dead.

PM Shehbaz expresses grief

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic house blaze incident.

The premier extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

IPP President Aleem Khan also extends condolences to families

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan also expressed his heartfelt grief over the loss of lives.

“The loss of innocent and precious lives is deeply painful, and we pray that Allah grants the deceased a place in His mercy,” he took to Twitter and penned.

Mr Aleem stressed the importance of implementing and enforcing regulations to ensure the safety of citizens.

“Rules and regulations should be strictly implemented for the protection of citizens,” he demanded.

He also emphasized the heightened risks citizens face during rainy and severe weather conditions.

Supporting the call for stricter regulations, the senior politician called on citizens to take full responsibility for their safety by adhering to safety measures. He urged individuals to remain vigilant and cautious to prevent any untoward incidents.