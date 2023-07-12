US welcomes critical $3bn nod to Pakistan from IMF

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller welcoming the staff-level agreement between the South Asian country and International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the United States stands by Pakistani people amidst difficult times.

Miller’s statement came in response to a question asked during a press briefing on Tuesday about Pakistan’s economic situation and recent staff-level pact.

Responding to a question about Hina Rabbani Khar’s statement, the spox clarified that the US does not ask Pakistan or any other country to choose between the United States and the PRC or to choose between the United States and any other country.

“Our relations with Pakistan build on our close people-to-people ties,” added Mr Miller.

Reacting to staff-level pact, he said “What I would say is that we stand by the Pakistani people during these difficult times, and we welcome the progress that has been made between the IMF and Pakistan in having reached a staff-level agreement.”

Miller reiterated the US government’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s economic success. He emphasized that the US will continue engaging with Pakistan through technical collaborations and work towards strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries, which are key priorities for their bilateral relationship.

While acknowledging the challenges ahead for Pakistan’s long-term sustainable economic recovery and prosperity, Miller assured that the United States would continue to stand by Pakistan throughout this process.

He recognised the hard work that lies ahead for the country and reiterated the US government’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts towards economic recovery and prosperity.