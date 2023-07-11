Watch Live
Israeli envoy speaks PTI’s language: Fazl

Says religious seminaries enough to defend motherland
Samaa TV Jul 11, 2023
PHOTO/FILE
PHOTO/FILE

Pakistan Democratic Movement President (PDM) and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) Maulana Fazlur Rahman rejected the Israeli delegate statement to the United Nations (UN) regarding alleged human rights violations in Pakistan.

The PDM chief said Israel’s delegate to the United Nations spoke the ‘PTI’s language’.

In a statement, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that the first prime minister of Israel gave the first policy statement on foreign policy.

“Israel has been aiming to eliminate Pakistan since its establishment. We are fighting a political and economic war with civilization,” he said.

Amir JUI-F said that the west has been blackmailing the whole world in the name of terrorism. He said United States was defeated by Afghanistan while religious seminaries and scholars supported the Constitution and the state.

He warned that if madrasas and scholars are devalued, there will be no one to protect Pakistan.

maulana fazlur rehman

