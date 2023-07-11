Nawaz directs PML-N to use social media to revitalize party, lauds overseas Pakistanis

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with the delegation of party chapter of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and stressed the importance of social media to revitalize party’s manifesto among masses.

Nawaz Sharif directed the party members to prioritize the role of social media platforms to activate the party.

Former premier for three times acknowledged the overseas Pakistanis who always helped the country in testing times.

“Overseas will play a key role in bringing Pakistan out of economic crisis,” Nawaz Sharif opined.

He said that driving the wheel of economic development was the priority of the incumbent government

The delegation said that Nawaz Sharif has put the country in a positive direction by determining the priorities together with the allies.