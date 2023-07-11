Jay Shah accepts Zaka Ashraf’s invitation to come to Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf met Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah in Durban, South Africa and talked about hosting more Asia Cup matches in Pakistan.

Samaa TV learnt from their sources that Zaka Ashraf invited Jay Shah to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, as he is also the President of Asian Cricket Council (ACC), whereas Indian board chief accepted the invitation.

It was also agreed that they will keep on meeting as Jay Shah invited Zaka Ashraf to come to India for World Cup’s opening ceremony.

Zaka Ashraf also demanded that Pakistan should host more matches of Asia Cup, as Pakistan were given only four matches to host.

Both of them also discussed the possibility of having a bilateral series between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan and India had played their last bilateral series in 2012-13, during the tenure of Zaka Ashraf.