FM Bilawal urges global unity against hatred and discrimination

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the international community to unite against hatred, discrimination, intolerance, and promote mutual respect, understanding, and tolerance.

Speaking virtually during an urgent debate held by the Human Rights Council on acts of religious hatred, including the desecration of the Holy Quran, the minister highlighted the unfortunate continuation of deliberate desecration with government sanction and impunity, emphasizing that these acts aim to spread hate and must be condemned.

He recalled the observance of the first International Day to Combat Islamophobia three months ago, where the significance of the Holy Quran for two billion Muslims was recognized, and stressed the deep hurt caused by its desecration.

Mr Zardari termed the desecration as an attack on the Muslim faith and called for prevention and accountability. He emphasized the need to differentiate between hate speech and free speech, asserting that while the latter is essential, the former is indefensible.

Additionally, he highlighted that no Muslim country permits the desecration of holy texts from other religions, as it is forbidden by faith, culture, and law.