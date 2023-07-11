Hugh Jackman to don Wolverine’s classic yellow suit in ‘Deadpool 3’

Marvel fans rejoice as Hugh Jackman prepares to wear Wolverine’s classic yellow suit in Deadpool 3.

Jackman and his co-star Ryan Reynolds shared a glimpse of their characters’ costumes on Instagram Stories, generating excitement among fans. Reynolds showcased a modified version of his Deadpool attire, while Jackman delighted fans with a yellow and blue suit reminiscent of Wolverine’s iconic look from the comics and the 1990s X-Men animated series.

The social media posts included the caption, “Don’t blink,” creating anticipation among eager fans. This is a moment many have been waiting for, as Jackman portrayed Wolverine in several X-Men films but never had the chance to wear the character’s classic costume.

Despite a joke in the original X-Men film and a deleted scene in The Wolverine teasing the suit, it never appeared on the screen. Reynolds and director Shawn Levy played crucial roles in bringing this fan-favourite costume to life in Deadpool 3, having previously collaborated with Jackman.

The exciting news comes after reports of Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra from previous collaborations with Reynolds and Levy. Deadpool 3 will also feature returning cast members Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, and Stefan Kapicic, alongside newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

Wolverine fans expressed their joy on Twitter, with one fan exclaiming, “Oh my God, he has the suit on!” Another fan wrote, “Never thought I’d see these two in a picture together.”

Save the date, as Deadpool 3 is set to release on May 3, 2024, promising a thrilling and nostalgic experience as beloved characters return to the screen donning their iconic costumes.