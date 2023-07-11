‘Tumharey Husn Kay Naam’ takes Pakistanis by storm with brilliant cast, refreshing storyline

Green Entertainment’s highly anticipated Pakistani drama serial, “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam,” has garnered immense excitement from viewers.

The drama boasts a stellar cast, with the brilliant Imran Abbas and the exceptionally talented Saba Qamar in the lead roles. Directed by the renowned Saqib Khan, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed “Fraud,” the series has been written by Umera Ahmed and Sarah Qayyum. Misbah Shafique serves as the producer, while Imran Raza takes on the role of executive producer.

Finally, after a two-year wait, the first episode of “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam” aired yesterday, captivating fans with its captivating storyline. Saba Qamar’s return to the screen was met with overwhelming joy.

Viewers praised the remarkable performances of Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas in their respective roles. The drama’s storyline also received high acclaim from its viewers, who appreciated the refreshing absence of typical mother-in-law and daughter-in-law conflicts.

One social media user expressed, “It’s refreshing to see a drama without Saas-Bahu fights,” while another commented, “Green channel is delivering unique content with the potential to surpass other shows.” International viewers eagerly requested English subtitles to fully enjoy the drama.

Fans were impressed by Imran Abbas’s convincing portrayal of a college student and expressed their anticipation for other upcoming Green Entertainment dramas. Some even compared the series to the classic productions of Pakistan Television (PTV), highlighting its timeless appeal.

“Tumharey Husn Kay Naam” has undeniably captivated audiences with its brilliant storytelling, stellar performances, and unique approach, leaving fans eagerly awaiting future episodes.