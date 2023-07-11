Ranveer, Alia tease fans with a glimpse of ‘What Jhumka’ song

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to enchant audiences with the unveiling of the second song, “What Jhumka,” from their highly anticipated film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

The teaser of the song, released ahead of its launch on Wednesday, hints at a vibrant dance number reminiscent of Asha Bhosle’s iconic hit, “Jhoomka Gira Re.” Director Karan Johar’s trademark elements, including extravagant sets, a multitude of background dancers, and catchy lyrics, promise a visually stunning and foot-tapping experience.

Ranveer took to Instagram to share the teaser, playfully writing, “Rani’s Jhumka is falling…and I am falling for Her!” Alia, on the other hand, captioned her post, “Kal Jhumka girega” (the earring will fall tomorrow).

The teaser showcases Ranveer donning a denim jacket adorned with stars, paired with a matching ensemble, wooing Alia, who looks ethereal in a colourful chiffon saree, sleeveless blouse, bindi, nosering, and, of course, jhumka earrings.

Fans eagerly expressed their excitement in the comments section, with one remarking that the song sounds like “Show me the thumka,” while another praised Alia’s adorable jhumka expression. A comment on Ranveer’s post humorously questioned the origins of these songs, stating, “Jhumka gira de…kaha kaha se lare ye gane what jhumka?” Another fan declared, “Thumka pe jumka is the best.”

As anticipation builds, fans await the full release of the song, eager to witness the dazzling spectacle and electrifying chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”