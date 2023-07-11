NAB widens probe against PTI chairman

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has widened its investigation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan pertaining to alleged fraud of £190 million.

The bureau summoned him to appear before a combined investigation team on July 13.

The NAB has asked Khan to provide documents related to the affairs of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) along with its registration documents.

PTI chairman has also been asked to come along with revenue documents of his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and Bani Gala property in Islamabad.