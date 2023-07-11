Green Entertainment premieres stellar drama ‘Jeevan Nagar’

On 10th July 2023, the new Pakistani entertainment channel, Green, officially began its test transmission, airing its content on the cable network.

View this post on Instagram

The highly anticipated drama, Jeevan Nagar, took the spotlight as it premiered at 9:00 PM. With a stellar cast including Kashif Mehmood, Sohail Ahmed, and Rabia Butt, Jeevan Nagar captured the attention of viewers.

Penned by Awais Ahmed, the drama revolves around a fictional town and follows the life of Babbar Shah, who emerges as a protector of the innocent against the town’s goons.

Directed by renowned Pakistani television director Kashif Nisar, known for his work on acclaimed shows like Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Lashkara, and Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Jeevan Nagar showcases his expertise. The drama is produced by Qaiser Ali and Imran Raza, with Fasih Ur Rehman serving as the executive producer.

View this post on Instagram

As the first episode of Jeevan Nagar aired, fans immediately embraced the storyline. They praised the captivating screen presence, expressions, and acting skills of Rabia Butt. The inclusion of Sohail Ahmed and other esteemed PTV actors in the drama was also appreciated. Social media buzzed with positive comments, with viewers expressing their delight in finding a drama they could watch without skipping episodes.

View this post on Instagram

Many viewers described the show as reminiscent of classic dramas and expressed their love for Rabia Butt’s adorable expressions. Some fans specifically mentioned their appreciation for Kashif Nisar’s involvement, applauding his decision to bring talented television actors on board.

Overall, the premiere of Jeevan Nagar on Green was well-received, with viewers loving the engaging storylines and the commendable cast selection. Kashif Nisar’s contribution was celebrated, and the drama’s blend of comedy and thrill left a refreshing impression on the audience.