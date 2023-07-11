Aleem Khan terms Israeli statement ‘sticking its nose where it doesn’t belong’

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday termed a statement made by Israel at the United Nations Human Rights Council on the human rights situation in the country a interference in its internal affairs which the nation strongly condemn.

Taking to the Twitter, he said that the statement was highly irresponsible and an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty and that Israel has no right to talk about human rights, given its own history of human rights abuses.

The IPP president went on to say that Israel, which has been denying basic human rights in Palestine for several decades and attacking innocent citizens, has been talking about human rights.

Mr Khan further stated that Pakistan is a free and independent state and that everyone living here has equal rights, adding that Israel’s statement is highly irresponsible and an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty.

He urged the government to deal with such nefarious conspiracies with iron hands.