Netizens pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla as ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’ completes 9 years

As the popular Bollywood film “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya” completed nine years since its release, netizens took to social media to fondly remember the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who played a pivotal role in the movie.

The romantic comedy, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, was released on July 11, 2014.

Sidharth Shukla portrayed the character of Angad Bedi, the supporting lead in the film, and left a lasting impression with his charismatic performance. Netizens flooded various social media platforms with heartfelt tributes, sharing their favourite moments and dialogues from the movie, along with stills featuring Shukla.

Fans praised Shukla’s versatility as an actor and expressed their admiration for his on-screen presence. They highlighted his charm, acting prowess, and the impact he had on the film’s narrative. Many users credited Shukla for adding depth and brilliance to his character, making it unforgettable.

Sidharth Shukla, who gained immense popularity for his roles in both television and film industry, tragically passed away on September 2, 2021, leaving his fans and the entertainment fraternity in shock. His untimely demise led to an outpouring of grief and remembrance from fans worldwide.

As the ninth anniversary of “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya” coincided with this sombre occasion, netizens found solace in celebrating Shukla’s talent and reminiscing about his remarkable contribution to the film.

The tributes served as a testament to the enduring impact Sidharth Shukla has left on the hearts of his fans even after his untimely demise.