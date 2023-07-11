Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’ teaser unveiled, promises an entertaining social comedy-drama

The highly anticipated teaser of ‘OMG 2’ has been released, offering a glimpse into the world of this social comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam.

The teaser, unveiled on Tuesday morning, opens with a thought-provoking voiceover by Pankaj Tripathi, emphasizing that the existence of God is determined by people’s belief or disbelief in Him.

A nostalgic montage from the first installment takes viewers down memory lane, while Tripathi’s character, Kanti Sharan Mudgal, highlights that God never discriminates among His creations, referencing the character of Kanji Lalji Mehta portrayed by Paresh Rawal in the original film. Akshay Kumar, playing the role of God, tries to aid Mudgal in his journey through life’s trials and tribulations.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Akshay Kumar simply wrote, “Rakh vishwas (keep faith). OMG 2 Teaser out now. OMG 2 in theaters on August 11.”

Directed and written by Amit Rai, ‘OMG 2’ serves as a sequel to the 2012 hit film ‘OMG - Oh My God,’ which revolved around Kanji Lalji Mehta’s legal battle against God following the destruction of his shop in an earthquake. The movie also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev, and the late actor Om Puri in special roles.

In addition to Kumar and Tripathi, ‘OMG 2’ boasts a talented cast including Yami Gautam and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit theaters on August 11, 2023, where it will face a box office clash with Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2.’ Previously, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ was also scheduled for release on the same date but has now been postponed to December.