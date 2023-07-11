Jennifer Winget starrer ‘Guli Mata’ features Shreya Ghoshal in musical extravaganza

Anshul’s latest production, the song ‘Guli Mata,’ brings together the incredible talents of Shreya Ghoshal and Arabic popstar Saad Lamjarred.

This captivating song showcases a unique multilingual framework, combining the voices of two remarkable vocalists from different corners of the world.

‘Guli Mata’ is a musical masterpiece that not only captivates the ears but also enchants the eyes through its mesmerizing music video. Starring Saad Lamjarred and renowned Indian actress Jennifer Winget, the video creates an audio-visual spectacle that is likely the first of its kind.

The song features the enchanting voices of Shreya and Saad, with the lyrics co-written by Mohamed Al Maghribi (Arabic lyrics) and Rana Sotal (Hindi lyrics). The soundtrack was a collaborative effort between Mehdi Mozayine and Rajat Nagpal.

Jennifer Winget is a prominent Indian actress renowned for her work in Hindi television and cinema. She embarked on her acting career as a child artist in the 1995 film ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ and made her television debut in 2002 with ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom.’

Winget has solidified her position as one of India’s leading actresses through her notable roles as Kumud Sundari Desai in ‘Saraswatichandra,’ Maya Mehrotra in ‘Beyhadh,’ and Zoya Siddiqui in ‘Bepannah.’

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal stands tall as one of India’s most accomplished and prolific vocalists, celebrated for her incredible vocal range. With an extensive repertoire spanning various Indian languages, Ghoshal has recorded songs for films and albums. Her remarkable talent has earned her numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, two BFJA Awards, seven Filmfare Awards, and ten Filmfare Awards South.

Recently, she made headlines due to the controversy surrounding Karan Johar’s failure to acknowledge her contribution when discussing his ‘Dream Team.’