China reaffirms support for Pakistan, eyes deepening ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue in Islamabad on Tuesday and congratulated the Communist Party of China (CPC) on its 102nd anniversary also thanked the CPC leadership for their support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, integrity, and economic development.

The Prime Minister recalled his substantive interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, and expressed his appreciation for the strong personal commitment of the Chinese leadership to strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

He noted the upward trajectory in Pakistan-China ties and the deepening economic and financial relationship between the two countries. He thanked China for its support for Pakistan’s economic stability and expressed his firm commitment to further deepening development cooperation between the two countries under the rubric of Global Development Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ms. Pang Chunxue conveyed the best wishes and felicitations of the Chinese government for Pakistan. She underscored that Pakistan is an “all-weather strategic cooperative partner” of China and a “time-tested friend.”

She highlighted that the Chinese government and the CPC accord a special place to Pakistan in their neighborhood diplomacy and look forward to further deepening the relationship in all fields of bilateral cooperation.

Ms. Pang Chunxue thanked the Prime Minister for his virtual participation in the first High Level Forum on Global Development Initiative and expressed China’s resolve to implement GDI projects in Pakistan as envisaged by the leadership of the two countries.

She underscored that CPEC is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative and that the Chinese leadership will continue to support Pakistan’s efforts to develop CPEC as a high-quality demonstration project of the BRI.

Ms. Pang Chunxue reiterated that China regards Pakistan as an important economic partner and will continue its efforts to promote socio-economic development and financial stability in Pakistan.