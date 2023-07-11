Sidharth Malhotra gushes over wife Kiara Advani, calls her his ‘most prized treasure’

Sidharth Malhotra, the popular Bollywood actor, expressed his adoration for his wife, Kiara Advani, at a recent event held in Mumbai.

Sporting a stylish brown leather jacket and faded green pants, the Shershah actor couldn’t help but blush as he praised Kiara as his “most prized treasure” in life.

During the event, Sidharth shared his perspective on marriage, considering it akin to a game. In a video clip captured by a paparazzo and shared on Instagram, Sidharth candidly referred to Kiara as his wife and expressed their fondness for playing games together at home.

He emphasized that in marriage, the focus shifts from “I” to “we,” highlighting the importance of unity and teamwork. Sidharth’s endearing words about their relationship resonated with the audience, showcasing their strong bond.

The actor’s affectionate remarks about Kiara at the event caught the attention of fans and media alike, generating a buzz around their relationship. Sidharth’s genuine admiration for his wife further deepened the public’s curiosity and interest in the couple.

As a beloved Bollywood duo, their heartfelt connection and shared experiences continue to captivate audiences, adding to their popularity in the industry.