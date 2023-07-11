‘Stree 2’ filming starts, promising a spine-chilling tale in Chanderi

The much-awaited Stree 2 has begun filming, promising a new spine-chilling narrative centred around the “terror of the headless man.”

Returning to the streets of Chanderi, the film takes a different approach this time, with a plea for protection from the supernatural entity. The announcement came with a teaser, unveiling a tranquil Chanderi lane with a ‘missing’ poster on the wall. The words “kal aana” (come tomorrow) from the original film have been replaced with “raksha karna” (protect us), setting the stage for the upcoming horror.

Lead actor Rajkummar Rao shared the teaser on social media, proclaiming, “Once again, terror has descended upon Chanderi! Stree 2 has begun filming! She is coming in August 2024!” His co-star Shraddha Kapoor also shared the video, fueling anticipation among fans. Excited comments flooded in, with fans eagerly waiting for Stree’s return.

Stree 2, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films, reunites the original cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy sequel aims to surpass the success of its 2018 predecessor.

The announcement of Stree 2 coincided with the release of Bhediya, in which Shraddha Kapoor made a surprise cameo appearance. Confirming the sequel in a behind-the-scenes video, she expressed her excitement at returning to the set.

Stree 2 joins Jio Studios’ slate, which includes the original Stree, Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022), all part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.

Fans eagerly await the arrival of Stree 2, eagerly anticipating the spine-tingling tale set to unfold once again in the haunted lanes of Chanderi.