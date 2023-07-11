FIA arrests alleged human trafficker from Karachi’s Clifton

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested an alleged human trafficker from Clifton area of port city Karachi over alleged involvement in human trafficking.

The accused Altaf Hussain collected money to send the citizen abroad to Canada and also involved in making fake documents under the guise of immigration abroad.

“The accused demanded Rs5 million to send the citizen to Canada and received Rs1.6 million from the victim,” the FIA said.

The FIA official said that the arrested accused was involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking.