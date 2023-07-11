TikTok craze turns youth into hooligans

A group of four youngsters in Gujranwala have been arrested for torturing a rickshaw driver in order to increase their followers on TikTok.

The incident took place on Beech Nokhar Road, where youngsters - in their early twenties - stopped a rickshaw and began to beat the driver, Abdullah.

They filmed the attack and uploaded it to TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

A witness said, “I saw the four men stop the rickshaw and start beating the driver. The driver kept apologising to them, but they didn’t stop.”

The police say that the men were motivated by the desire to increase their followers on the video-sharing app.

Kot Ladha SHO Abdul Jabbar said they registered a case against four suspects on the complaint of the driver.

He said that the suspects have been sent to jail on judicial remand.