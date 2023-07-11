PM satisfies with IB’s role for country’s security, sovereignty

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday commended Intelligence Bureau’s role for Pakistan’s security, sovereignty, and thwarting internal and external threats to the country.

The premier made these remarks while talking to Director General of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Fawad Asadullah Khan—who presented him the annual performance report of the organization.

Expressing satisfaction on IB’s performance, Shehbaz Sharif said the Intelligence Bureau successfully fulfilled all the additional tasks, he had assigned to the organization to protect national interests. He said IB played a pivotal role in elimination of criminal activities and terrorism in the country.

The PM said that IB has always been on the forefront on providing timely and credible information for accurate decision making.

He also appreciated the professionalism of Fawad Asadullah Khan and his efforts to enhance performance of the agency. Besides, he paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Intelligence Bureau. He said the nation is proud of its martyrs for presenting supreme sacrifice in defence of the motherland.

Fawad Asadullah Khan thanked the Prime Minister for reposing trust in the performance of the Intelligence Bureau, which is the largest and the premier civilian intelligence agency of the country.