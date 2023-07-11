Inaugural meeting of SIFC executive committee to be held on Thursday

The first meeting of the Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will be held on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting will review the progress relating to the approval of the budget of the SIFC Secretariat.

The finance secretary will give a briefing on the federal budget and exemptions from the ban on the procurement of goods.

The committee will also be briefed on progress on ongoing and pending projects relating to Gulf countries.

It will also be briefed on attractive projects for foreign investment, as well as the existing incentives for investors.

The committee will also be apprised of the possible measures to increase foreign investment.

A special invitation has been extended to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to attend the meeting.