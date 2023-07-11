Pakistan rejects Israel’s remarks regarding adoption of Universal Periodic Report

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has categorically rejected Israel’s statement regarding the adoption of Pakistan’s Universal Periodic Report

Responding to media queries, she said the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday adopted Pakistan’s Universal Periodic Report unanimously and Israel’s politically motivated statement is fundamentally at variance with the otherwise positive tone of the session and the statements made by a vast majority of the countries.

The Spokesperson said several states and civil society organizations commended Pakistan on the progress achieved in promoting human rights.

She said given Israel’s long history of oppression of Palestinians, Pakistan can certainly do without its advice on protecting Human Rights.