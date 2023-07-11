Israel, PTI ‘alliance’ now in front of everyone: Sherry

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said that Israel has ‘supported’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with a ‘questionable’ response at the international forum.

The federal minister said that perpetrator of the massacre of Palestinians has now been teaching human rights to Pakistan.

“Jewish organizations in the world are also raising their voices against Israel,” Sherry Rahman added and said poisoning is being done against Pakistanis, Muslims, Palestinians and Kashmiris.

“Now they are openly supporting PTI in every forum across the world,” Sherry Rehman adding that said now people understand why PTI chairman was labeled as ‘Israeli agent’.

The minister said that even the memorials of the martyrs were not spared on May 9 and questioned who benefited from May 9—that has now been front of everyone.

Sherry Rehman exposing the PTI minster about his past statement pointed out that firstly, Imran khan spoke of the American cipher and later he gave millions of dollars for lobbyists in America. She said PTI has no problem to make ties with Israel.

Who is the beneficiary of May 9 riots?

Sherry Rehman said that ridiculous questions are being asked by PTI. She said PTI wrote a letter to the IMF to cut off the possible agreement with the Pakistan.

Ataullah Tarar said that Israelis gave donations to PTI in the foreign funding case registered with the FIA.