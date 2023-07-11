Pillion riding banned in Peshawar during first 15 days of Muharram

Authorities on Tuesday imposed Section 144, entry of Afghan refugees into the city and display of weapons for 15 days as part of security measures to maintain law and order situation in the city during Muharram.

The Peshawar district administration has also placed a ban on writing and publishing offensive content.

Further, renting car and motorbikes, using cars without number plates and standing on rooftops of buildings and houses in surroundings of procession routes is also banned.

Moreover, the notification stated, displaying and carrying weapons, entry of Afghan refugees into Peshawar and cantonment areas, sale and use of firecrackers has also been banned.

Arrangements being finalised in DI Khan

Separately, Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam has said the arrangements were being finalised for the peaceful conduct of Muharram-ul-Haram in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts.

The commissioner said all available resources would be utilized with the cooperation of ‘Peace Committees’ and security departments including police to ensure peace during the upcoming month of Muharram.

He said the DI Khan police department has finalized all the arrangements in this regard as over 7,000 officers and personnel would perform duties for ensuring peace in the district during Muharram.

Moreover, the commissioner said the completion of public welfare projects in the region would be his priority so that the people could get benefit from these projects. He said all available resources would be utilized for the timely completion of public welfare projects in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan.