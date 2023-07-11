Gold price in Pakistan falls as dollar weakens

The price of gold in Pakistan fell on Tuesday as the value of the US dollar weakened against the local currency.

The price of 24-carat gold per tola decreased by Rs4,500 to Rs204,500, while the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs3,858 to Rs175,326.

The decline in the price of gold was against the trend in the international market, where the price of gold per ounce increased by $0.7 to $1,932.

Analysts said that the fall in the price of yellow metal was due to the weakness of the greenback.

They said that the price of gold is likely to remain under pressure in the near future, as the US dollar is expected to continue to weaken.