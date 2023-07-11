Pakistani rupee appreciates against US Dollar in interbank market

The Pakistani rupee appreciated Rs 1.24 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, closing at Rs 278.56, up from Rs 279.80 the previous day.

The euro also appreciated against the rupee, closing at Rs 306.75, up from Rs 306.58 the previous day.

The Japanese yen appreciated by 2 paisa to close at Rs 1.98, while the British pound appreciated by 50 paisa to close at Rs 359.01.

The Emirates dirham and the Saudi riyal depreciated against the rupee, closing at Rs 75.84 and Rs 74.26, respectively.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of the US dollar stood at Rs 282 and Rs 284.5, respectively.

Overall, the Pakistani rupee appreciated against most major currencies on Tuesday.