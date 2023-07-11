PSX gains 570 points, closes at 45,155 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward trend on Tuesday, with the 100-index gaining 570.67 points, or 1.28%. The index closed at 45,155.80 points, up from 44,585.13 points the previous day.

A total of 555,100,181 shares were traded during the day, valued at Rs 15.487 billion. This was an increase from the previous day’s trading volume of 440,221,059 shares valued at Rs 12.086 billion.

Of the 363 companies that traded on the PSX, 253 recorded gains, 92 saw losses, and 18 remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were WorldCall Telecom, Pak Refinery, and Fauji Foods Ltd. WorldCall Telecom traded the most shares, with 35,089,048 shares changing hands. Pak Refinery’s share price closed at Rs 16.95, while Fauji Foods Ltd’s share price closed at Rs 6.74.

Rafhan Maize saw the biggest increase in share price, rising by Rs 242.95 to close at Rs 8,597.95. Khyber Textile was the second-biggest gainer, with its share price rising by Rs 55.89 to close at Rs 801.09.

Bata (Pak) saw the biggest decrease in share price, falling by Rs 38.35 to close at Rs 1,714.65. Siemens Pakistan was the second-biggest loser, with its share price falling by Rs 16.01 to close at Rs 699.99.

In conclusion, the PSX continued its upward trend on Tuesday, with the 100-index gaining 570.67 points. The total trading volume increased, and there were more gainers than losers. The top three trading companies were WorldCall Telecom, Pak Refinery, and Fauji Foods Ltd. Rafhan Maize saw the biggest increase in share price, while Bata (Pak) saw the biggest decrease.