Pakistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 196 before Shan’s carnage in tour match

Pakistan Cricket Team showed some aggressive style cricket on Tuesday, on the first day of two-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI as bowlers and batters both performed well.

SLCP’s XI elected to bat first after winning the toss, but it did not prove out to be the right decision, as Hassan Ali bowled opener Sandun Weerakkody for a duck.

Off-spinner Abrar Ahmed struck early, as he bowled Nuwanidu Fernando for five runs. The other opener Oshada Fernando kept going strong and scored 113 runs off 127 balls with strike rate of 88.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was on another level in his next spell, as he picked up three wickets, including the skipper of SLCP Kamindu Mendis.

Shaheen and Hassan Ali took three wickets each whereas Aamer Jamal and Abrar Ahmed took two wickets each for Pakistan, as SLCP were bowled out for 196.

Pakistan’s openers got off to a steady start, as the openers added 43, before Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for 25.

Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for 36 runs but Shan Masood showed some positive intent and scored 83 runs off just 67 balls.

He returned to pavillion after hitting three sixes and nine fours in his innings.

Pakistan were 160 for the loss of three wickets, as Babar Azam was not out on 14 and Saud Shakeel was not out without troubling the scorer.