Afghanistan bowled out for 126 as Shoriful fires for Bangladesh

Shoriful Islam took a career-best 4-21 to leave Bangladesh hopeful of avoiding a series whitewash in Tuesday’s third and final one-day international against Afghanistan in Chittagong.

The visitors were all out for 126 in 45.2 overs, their lowest ODI total against Bangladesh, with tail-ender Azmatullah Omarzai offering some late resistance to top-score on 56.

The tourists won the toss and elected to bat first but never managed to get their innings going.

Shoriful struck early after taking the field for the first time this series, dismissing Ibrahim Zadran for one and Rahmat Shah for a duck in the third over.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who smashed a career-best 145 in the previous match, saw one catch land in no man’s land but soon top-edged Taskin Ahmed to depart for six.

Shoriful compounded Afghanistan’s woes by trapping Mohammad Nabi leg-before to leave the tourists teetering at 15-4 inside nine overs.

Hashmatullah Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran stemmed the rot, but Shakib Al Hasan sent back the latter for 10 to stop their partnership from developing.

Shahidi dragged one off Taijul Islam onto his stumps to end his patient knock of 22 from 54 balls.

Omarzai helped Afghanistan past the 100-run mark with his maiden ODI fifty after the quick departure of debutants Abdul Rahman (four) and Zia-ur-Rehman (five).

He was the last man dismissed, holing out a catch to Naim Sheikh at long-off off Taskin, who claimed 2-23.

Afghanistan are already only the second team to win an ODI series in Bangladesh in the past seven years, with world champions England being the other.