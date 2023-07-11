Youm-e-Ashura to be observed on July 28 most likely: Weather office

The Meteorological Department Climate Data Processing Center has forecasted that moon of first Muharram would be marked on July 19— Wednesday.

“There is a strong possibility that Muharram moon will be sighted on 18 July 29th Zhil Hajj,” the weather office predicted.

According to the Climate Data Processing Center, Ashura is likely to happen on—July 28 Friday.

“The birth of the moon will be at 11:32pm on July 17 and during moon sighting, there is a possibility of cloud cover in most parts of the country,” the weather office said.

Meteorological Department Climate Data Processing Center said that sunset is likely to occur at 7:24 pm.

The moonset is likely to occur at 8:00 p.m., Client Data Processing Center

“At the time of sunset, the age of the moon in Karachi will be 20 hours and 17 minutes,” the Climate Data Processing Center of weather department said.

The moon sighting period of Muharram is up to 46 minutes after sunset while 19 hours age of is necessary for moon to be visible.