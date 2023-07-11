Pakistan fifth-largest population in the world, population increasing by 2.4% annually

Pakistan has become the fifth-largest population in the world. Every year the country’s population is increasing by 2.4%, while annually, 11,000 mothers die during childbirth.

These astonishing statistics have been released by the Population Council on World Population Day.

It said the population of Pakistan is growing faster than all Asian countries.

Every year in Pakistan, 11,000 mothers die during childbirth, while 62 out of every 1,000 children die before they turn one, the council said.

On an average, every mother in Pakistan is giving birth to four children, while 40% of the children suffer from malnutrition and 29% are underweight, according to the report.

It further said that 18% of all the children under five years of age are not growing, the council says in the report, adding Pakistan will need more than 100 million jobs and 20 million houses by 2040.

The council further said that due to an increase in the population, Pakistan is facing a severe water shortage.

Pakistan will need 85,000 more primary schools by 2040, says the council, adding that one out of every three children in Pakistan is not going to school.

While the population of Pakistan is growing rapidly, India and Bangladesh have managed to control it.

The council further said that only 34 out of 100 couples in Pakistan use contraceptives, while on an average, every married couple in Pakistan has one unplanned child.

Moreover, 12% of the people aged 20 to 24 do not have jobs in Pakistan.