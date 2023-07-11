PM thanks Communist Party leadership for firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated the Communist Party of China on its 102nd anniversary, and thanked the party’s leadership for its firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, integrity and economic development.

The PM was talking to Chinese Chargé d’Affaires Pang Chunxue, who called on him in Islamabad today.

Recalling his substantive interactions with President Xi Jinping and, more recently, Premier Li Qiang, the prime minister appreciated the strong personal commitment of the Chinese leadership towards strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Noting the upward trajectory in the Pakistan-China ties and deepening economic and financial relationship, Shehbaz thanked China for its support to Pakistan’s economic stability.

He also expressed his firm commitment to further deepen the development cooperation between the two countries under the rubric of Global Development Initiative and CPEC.

Conveying the best wishes and felicitations of the Chinese government for Pakistan, Ms Chunxue underscored that Pakistan is an all-weather strategic cooperative partner of China and a time-tested friend.

She highlighted that the Chinese government and the Communist Party of China accorded a special place to Pakistan in its neighborhood diplomacy, and looked forward to further deepening the relationship in all fields of bilateral cooperation.

Thanking the PM for his virtual participation in the first High-Level Forum on Global Development Initiative, the charge d’ affaires expressed China’s resolve to implement GDI projects in Pakistan as envisaged by the leadership of the two countries.

Ms Chunxue underscored that the CPEC is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Chinese leadership would continue supporting Pakistan’s efforts for developing CPEC as the high-quality demonstration project of the BRI.

She reiterated that China regarded Pakistan as an important economic partner and would continue its efforts for promoting socio-economic development and financial stability of Pakistan.