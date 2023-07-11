Haris Rauf arrives in US after wedding

Haris Rauf, the talented Pakistani pacer who recently tied the knot with Muzna Masood, has arrived in the United States to participate in Major League Cricket (MLC).

Rauf will join the team with Shadab Khan as they represent the San Francisco Unicorns in the highly anticipated MLC tournament.

Shadab Khan had already made his way to America to take part in the MLC while Haris Rauf departed for the United States immediately after his wedding.

The MLC, a prestigious cricket league, is scheduled to kick off on July 13.

The league promises an exciting display of cricketing talent, with several renowned Pakistani cricketers showcasing their skills.

Alongside Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, players such as Imad Wasim will also be in action, adding to the star power of the event.