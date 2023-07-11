‘Accepted IMF programme with heavy heart,’ bemoans PM Shehbaz

In a somber acknowledgment of the prevailing economic hardships, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that his administration was left with no choice but to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Phase One of FATA University in Peshawar, the PM speaking about the country’s difficult economic situation stressed the need for learning from the past.

He said this is the right time to shape the future of the country with expeditious efforts in agriculture, Information Technology, minerals, export, and other sectors.

Read also: Ishaq Dar says SBP has received $2bn from Saudi Arabia

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed his sentiments about the challenging years Pakistan has faced, highlighting the importance of self-reliance and the transformative potential of agriculture in boosting the country’s economy.

Grateful for the support received from Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Sharif acknowledged the two billion dollars recently acquired from the nation and extended his gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He recognized the consistent backing provided by the Saudi leadership during Pakistan’s difficult times, while also expressing appreciation for Ishaq Dar and Commander Asim Munir.

Mr Sharif emphasized that it is now time to shape the future of the nation, emphasizing comprehensive plans for agriculture, IT, and minerals.

Acknowledging the progress of neighboring countries, he emphasized the need to introspect and address internal shortcomings in order to maintain national pride and dignity rather than relying on external assistance.

Reflecting on past achievements, Mr. Sharif pointed out that Pakistan once surpassed India in cotton exports, underscoring the importance of learning from history and embracing hard work to propel the country’s growth in agriculture and industry.

Read also: Pakistan, IMF reach $3 billion staff-level agreement

He expressed confidence that Pakistan would emerge as a significant developing nation in the region and the world in the coming years.

Discussing the distribution of laptops, Mr. Sharif attributed its initiation to his previous tenure and promised the future distribution of 0.1 million laptops.

The premier added that the distribution would strictly adhere to merit-based criteria, and if voted back into power, laptops would be provided to each province based on population size.

Addressing the prevalent issues of corruption and nepotism, Mr Sharif lamented the widespread occurrence of these practices, which he believed were undermining the very foundations of Pakistan.