CPEC symbolizes deep-rooted Pak-China ties as remarkable endeavor: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said CPEC is a remarkable endeavor that symbolizes the deep-rooted ties between China and Pakistan.

This statement was made during the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of CPEC, co-chaired by Ahsan Iqbal and Cong Liang, the Vice Chairman of China’s National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC).

The meeting witnessed the presence of senior officials and representatives from various ministries and departments handling CPEC matters from both China and Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said CPEC holds immense importance as it not only enhances connectivity but also transforms the economic landscape of the region.

The project, initiated under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has opened up new avenues for shared prosperity and boosted trade between the two nations, he added.

CPEC stands as the topmost national priority of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. The minister said the need to consolidate successes achieved through CPEC and further enhance future cooperation.

He highlighted the potential for expanding and developing the agriculture, industry, technology, and mining sectors.

Furthermore, the minister conveyed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s deep appreciation for the hard work of the JCC. He reiterated the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to providing consistent policies and a conducive environment for Chinese companies and citizens working in Pakistan.