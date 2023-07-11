Tourist chopper crashes near Mount Everest; kills six

A sightseeing helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashed near Mount Everest on Tuesday killing all six people on board, a government official said.

The chopper, which was carrying five Mexican nationals and a Nepali pilot, crashed in the Lamajura area.

Reportedly, the helicopter took off at 10:04 am from Surke in Solukhunvhu district, but lost contact about 10 minutes later.

The aircraft was bringing the tourists back to the capital, Kathmandu.

Sagar Kadel, an Airport official, stated that the weather conditions forced changes to the helicopter’s planned flight route, adding that it’s common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season.

The helicopter was operated by Manang Air.

The incident comes almost six months after a plane crash in western Nepal, which killed all 72 people.