Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global

Tourist chopper crashes near Mount Everest; kills six

Passengers were reportedly members of a Mexican family
Samaa Web Desk Jul 11, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo/File
Photo/File

A sightseeing helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashed near Mount Everest on Tuesday killing all six people on board, a government official said.

The chopper, which was carrying five Mexican nationals and a Nepali pilot, crashed in the Lamajura area.

Reportedly, the helicopter took off at 10:04 am from Surke in Solukhunvhu district, but lost contact about 10 minutes later.

The aircraft was bringing the tourists back to the capital, Kathmandu.

Sagar Kadel, an Airport official, stated that the weather conditions forced changes to the helicopter’s planned flight route, adding that it’s common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season.

The helicopter was operated by Manang Air.

The incident comes almost six months after a plane crash in western Nepal, which killed all 72 people.

helicopter

tourists

MOUNT EVEREST

sightseeing helicopter

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular