Met Dept forecasts fresh spell of monsoon rains from July 13-17

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for a fresh spell of monsoon rains in the country.

The department says there is a likelihood of intermittent heavy rains during July 13 to 17.

From July 12, westerly winds will enter the central and upper regions of the country from the Arabian Sea. The westerly winds will enter the upper regions from July 14, the department forecasts.

Between July 14 and 17, low-lying areas of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar are likely to be flooded. From July 12 to 17, Azad Jammu and Kashmir will receive thundershowers.

Rain with thunder is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad as well as Punjab. There are chance of rain and strong winds in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and south Punjab.

Rainfall is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Awaran areas of Balochistan.

Showers are also likely in Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar and Umarkot areas of south Punjab and Sindh.

Due to the heavy rains from July 14 to 17, there is a risk of landslides in hilly areas of Murree, Galiyat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met Department has directed all agencies concerned to remain alert.